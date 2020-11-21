Carmelo Anthony back with the Trail Blazers as chances for ring hang in balance

Carmelo Anthony is going back to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony and the Trail Blazers agreed to a one-year deal worth the league minimum, ESPN reported Saturday. The NBA’s league minimum salary is set at about $1.62 million for the 2020-21 season.

The veteran scorer signed with the Trail Blazers in the middle of the 2019-20 season after stints with the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. There was speculation before re-signing with the Trail Blazers that he could go back to the New York Knicks but that ended Saturday night.

The 36-year-old isn’t viewed as a starter anymore after playing two games with the Rockets in 2018-19. But he started 58 games with the Trail Blazers during the shortened 2019-20 season. He averaged an impressive 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his first season there.

Anthony stays with a team that is viewed as an NBA championship contender. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have turned views around in Portland, but the team had yet to get to the Finals.

Portland finished 35-39 and made it to the playoffs only to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Anthony is a key part of the team, but his window to win a championship is closing rapidly.