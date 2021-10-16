Carlos Correa's monster home run lifts Astros to win in ALCS Game 1

Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve came up in the clutch for the Houston Astros in their 5-4 victory Friday night over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Down two runs in the sixth inning, Altuve hit his 20th postseason home run to tie the game at three runs apiece. The Houston infielder hit the homer off Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the next inning, Correa hit a monster solo home run to give Houston the lead late in the game. Correa dropped the bat and yelled to the dugout that it was his time. Altuve would come up in the following inning to add one more run on a sac fly.

Houston took a 1-0 lead in the series with the win.

Boston took the lead in the third inning. The inning started with a Kiké Hernández home run that tied the game at 1-1- following a Yordan Alvarez sac-fly in the first inning. An Altuve fielding error allowed Xander Bogaerts to put Boston up one run and then Hunter Renfroe doubled to score Rafael Devers.

DODGERS' SCHERZER PLANNED NLCS GAME 1 STARTER AGAINST BRAVES

Hernández would keep the game close with a home run off Astros closer Ryan Pressly to make it 5-4. But Pressly would get things under control and close the door on Boston’s chances of a comeback.

Correa had the top performance of the night. He was 3-for-4 with the home run that put Houston up late in the game. Chas McCormick was also 3-for-4 and had a run scored. Those two were the only Houston players who had multi-hit games.

Houston starter Framber Valdez went 2 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and struck out two batters. Houston used seven pitchers after Valdez to finish the game.

Hernández finished 4-for-5 with a double and two homers for Boston. Devers was 2-for-5 in the game as well. Chris Sale went 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and an earned run. The Red Sox also used seven pitchers after relieving Sale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 4:20 p.m. ET.