Carl Yastrzemski throws out first pitch to Giants outfielder grandson Mike Yastrzemski

Fans at Fenway Park got to witness a special moment Wednesday night before the Boston Red Sox took on the San Francisco Giants in their series finale.

Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, 80, threw out of the first pitch to his grandson, Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The two then embraced in the infield.

MIKE YASTRZEMSKI HITS HOME RUN AT FENWAY, 36 YEARS AFTER LEGENDARY GRANDDAD'S FINAL DINGER AT STADIUM

Mike Yastrzemski described the moment as “special” while talking to reporters after the Giants’ win over the Red Sox, according to MLB.com.

“It was something that you say you want to be able to play catch with your dad and your grandfather in the backyard usually,” he said. “To be able to get one in at Fenway Park was really cool.”

GIANTS ROUT RED SOX 11-3, GIVING BOCHY 2,000TH WIN

Mike Yastrzemski, 29, said the moment took him back to when he played catch with his grandfather when he was younger.

“Honestly, I was thinking about the last time we had played catch,” he said. “I remembered a time probably during Thanksgiving when I must have been 7 or 8 at his house. Being able to relive that and to go through that again on this type of scale and to have such a warm welcome from everyone was really awesome.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday night, Yastrzemski hit a home run at Fenway Park. It was the first time a Yastrzemski hit a homer at Fenway Park in more than 36 years.