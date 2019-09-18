Mike Yastrzemski hits home run at Fenway, 36 years after legendary granddad's final dinger at stadium

The last time anyone with the last name Yastrzemski homered at Fenway Park before Tuesday night was July 31, 1983, when Carl Yastrzemski did it for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers.

More than 36 years later, Red Sox fans got to see a Yastrzemski hit a home run for the opposing team.

San Francisco Giants left fielder Mike Yastrzemski hit a home run off Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in the fourth inning of their 7-6 extra-innings win. Mike is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski. It was his 20th home run of the season.

“I was just excited being able to do that before friends and family,” Yastrzemski said after the game. “The crowd reactions, all night, were incredible. I can't thank them enough for being supportive.”

Even Eovaldi thought the moment was special.

“Yeah, it's cool,” Eovaldi said. “And I mean you see our fans, too, they give him a really good welcome. Cool experience.”

