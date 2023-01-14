Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals WR A.J. Green's Atlanta-area home burglarized, police searching for suspect: report

Green played college football at Georgia and has a home in the suburbs of Atlanta

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green's Georgia home was burglarized Friday night, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

It is unclear what items were stolen from Green's Roswell, Georgia, home, but authorities are taking inventory.

Law enforcement officials also said the suspect triggered the security system. Roswell is located in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. Green and his family were not home at the time of the intrusion, police told TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half at Lumen Field Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle.

A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half at Lumen Field Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Police responded to the house around 8 p.m. and are reviewing security cameras to see if any images of the burglar were captured.

TMZ obtained video showing several police vehicles with flashing lights outside the Georgia property.

CARDINALS 'CREATED A MONSTER' BY EXTENDING KYLER MURRAY, ANONYMOUS TEAMMATE SAYS 

According to TMZ Sports, Green's 4-bedroom, 4-bath home spans 5,100 square feet and sits on about 2.7 acres.

Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first quarter of a game Oct. 30, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first quarter of a game Oct. 30, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before he was drafted in the first-round of the 2011 draft, Green was a star player for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2008 to 2010.

Green just finished his second season with the Cardinals after spending 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta.

A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last season, Green caught 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. He had 24 receptions for 236 yards in 15 games in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona just finished a disappointing season in which they lost seven straight games to close the year and missed the playoffs. The team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after the 4-13 campaign.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.