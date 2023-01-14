Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Recently fired head coach bought one-way ticket to Thailand, turning away teams interested in services: report

Kliff Kingsbury was fired Monday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

When you get fired despite being under contract another five years, you can afford some extravagant expenses.

Kliff Kingsbury is taking advantage of his wealth and his time off.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury prior to the start of a game against the Atlanta Falcons Jan. 1, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury prior to the start of a game against the Atlanta Falcons Jan. 1, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals fired Kingsbury Monday despite extending his contract through the 2027 season in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand.

Apparently, teams have asked Kingsbury if he is interested in joining them, but he is respectfully declining at the moment.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DAMAR HAMLIN RETURNS TO BILLS FACILITY AS TEAM PREPARES FOR PLAYOFF GAME VS. DOLPHINS

Arizona relieved Kingsbury of his duties after a 4-13 season that followed a playoff appearance in 2021 with an 11-6 record.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks down the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks down the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was rumored his relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray had turned sour, and an anonymous Cardinal recently questioned the quarterback's work ethic since signing his five-year, $230 million extension in the offseason.