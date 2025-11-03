Cardinals snap 5-game skid with road win over struggling Cowboys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Cardinals have finally snapped their five-game losing streak, doing so in convincing fashion with a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals, who started 2-0, are now 3-5, while the Cowboys – blown out by the Denver Broncos last week – fell to 3-5-1 heading into their bye week.

All eyes were on the Cowboys entering this game after that brutal loss at Mile High, but the Cardinals also came into this game desperately needing a win to not only get the vibes high in the locker room again but keep the season afloat.

It was Jacoby Brissett once again starting for Arizona, as Kyler Murray remains out with his toe injury. Brissett, though, was the man for the job from the jump, and Marvin Harrison Jr. was his right-hand man.

The second-year receiver had a fantastic night, tallying seven catches and 96 yards in the first half with the game’s first touchdown on a beautiful release that left cornerback Da’Ron Bland flat-footed.

However, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense – averaging over 30 points per game this season – couldn't find a rhythm against the Cardinals' defense. They turned it over on downs on their opening drive and came away empty-handed.

After a Cowboys punt, Harrison’s touchdown made it 10-0, and tight end Jake Ferguson’s fumble in Arizona territory killed another promising Dallas drive. But the Cowboys’ special teams answered when Sam Williams blocked a punt that ricocheted off his helmet and rolled into the end zone, where Marshawn Kneeland recovered it for a touchdown.

Brissett and the Cardinals responded immediately, marching 74 yards in 11 plays before Brissett snuck one across at the goal line.

When the third quarter began, Michael Wilson immediately put the Cardinals in plus territory as he caught a ball from Brissett and ran 50 yards to Dallas’ 24-yard line. A few plays later, tight end Trey McBride made it 24-7 with a nice snag on the right side of the colored paint.

Dallas added a field goal, then Prescott connected with Ryan Flournoy for a short touchdown to cut the deficit to 10. Given how Arizona’s recent losses came down to one score, this one still felt far from over.

Dallas got another stop on defense, but it was the Cardinals’ defense that came away with a massive play during the ensuing drive. Prescott was blitzed and threw the ball immediately to running back Javonte Williams, who wasn’t ready for a Cardinals defender to hit him right away. During the tackle, the ball was ripped out of Williams’ arm and Akeem David-Gaither recovered it before it went out of bounds.

That play came with 4:46 left in the game, and just when it seemed like there was a chance for another epic collapse, Arizona finally came through with the play they needed.

In the box score, Brissett was 21-of-31 for 261 yards with two touchdown passes despite getting sacked five times by the Cowboys. McBride finished with five catches for 55 yards, while Emari Demercado led the way on the ground with 79 yards on 14 carries.

For Dallas, Javonte Williams totaled 83 yards on 15 carries, but turnovers doomed the offense. Prescott went 24-for-39 for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception, the latter coming on the Cowboys’ final drive.

CeeDee Lamb finished with 85 yards on seven catches, while George Pickens added six receptions for 79 yards.