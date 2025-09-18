Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals' Kyler Murray deletes social media photo in Michael Vick jersey with dog, issues apology

Kyler Murray said he does not "condone animal cruelty or dogfighting"

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray addressed one of his recent controversial social media posts. 

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Murray was shown standing next to his dog – a pit bull – while wearing a Michael Vick jersey.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Vick No. 1 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft, but his career was halted when he was sentenced to federal prison in 2007 for his role in a dog-fighting ring.

Kyler Murray looks on

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.  (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

During his latest media availability, Murray sought to ease any animal cruelty concerns his photo may have raised.

"In no way, shape or form do I condone animal cruelty or dog fighting or whatever it is," Murray said. "For me personally, y'all saw me wear the Michael Vick jersey, a player I admired very much growing up. … My dogs, Trunks and Swoosh, they both get treated like kings."

Murray added that he took note of the response his photo elicited, which prompted him to remove the post. "In no way, shape or form am I condoning that. I saw how it affected people and decided to take it down," he said.

Kyler Murray looks on field

Kyler Murray (1) of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 25, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The jersey in the now-deleted image appeared to be a throwback replica from Vick's college career at Virginia Tech. Murray's dog sat near his feet alongside a luxury designer bag.

The NFL reinstated Vick after his prison term ended. He returned to the field and played seven more seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kyler Murray looks on field

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on November 26, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Vick turned to broadcasting after retiring from the NFL. He later moved into coaching and was named head coach at Norfolk State in December 2024.

Norfolk State will enter its game against Sacred Heart on Sept. 20 with a 1-2 record.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

