Cardinals' Kyler Murray deletes social media photo in Michael Vick jersey with dog, issues apology

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray addressed one of his recent controversial social media posts.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Murray was shown standing next to his dog – a pit bull – while wearing a Michael Vick jersey.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Vick No. 1 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft, but his career was halted when he was sentenced to federal prison in 2007 for his role in a dog-fighting ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During his latest media availability, Murray sought to ease any animal cruelty concerns his photo may have raised.

"In no way, shape or form do I condone animal cruelty or dog fighting or whatever it is," Murray said. "For me personally, y'all saw me wear the Michael Vick jersey, a player I admired very much growing up. … My dogs, Trunks and Swoosh, they both get treated like kings."

MICHAEL VICK SHUTS DOWN VIRGINIA TECH RUMORS, REMAINS FOCUSED ON TASK AT NORFOLK STATE

Murray added that he took note of the response his photo elicited, which prompted him to remove the post. "In no way, shape or form am I condoning that. I saw how it affected people and decided to take it down," he said.

The jersey in the now-deleted image appeared to be a throwback replica from Vick's college career at Virginia Tech. Murray's dog sat near his feet alongside a luxury designer bag.

The NFL reinstated Vick after his prison term ended. He returned to the field and played seven more seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vick turned to broadcasting after retiring from the NFL. He later moved into coaching and was named head coach at Norfolk State in December 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Norfolk State will enter its game against Sacred Heart on Sept. 20 with a 1-2 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.