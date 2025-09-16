Michael Vick shuts down Virginia Tech rumors, remains focused on task at Norfolk State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Vick took the college football world by storm during his standout run at Virginia Tech. He went on to play in the NFL for 13 seasons and, after a career in broadcasting, the Hokies great pivoted to coaching.

Vick is just three games into his inaugural season at Norfolk State, but speculation has already begun to swirl that he could have his eyes on his alma mater.

Last week, Virginia Tech parted ways with head coach Brent Pry after a 0-3 start to the season.

But Vick is making it clear that he is focused on the task at hand — not future potential coaching opportunities.

"This team’s got to follow my lead," Vick told HBCU Gameday. "My primary focus right now is Norfolk State. That’s all we can focus on. I hope they’re not reading the newspaper clippings or looking into what’s happening on the social pages, because I don’t do it. We’ve got Sacred Heart this week. That’s the most important thing in our lives right now."

Vick's interest in coaching dates back several years.

Prior to taking the head coaching job in his native state of Virginia, Vick worked as a coaching intern under Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. In 2019, he served as the Atlanta Legends offensive coordinator in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football league.

In 2017, Vick expressed hopes for one day learning from Reid. "But if I could coach with anybody, I would love to start out with Andy if there was an opportunity. Obviously, I would love it with the (Atlanta) Falcons as well. So we'll see how it goes," Vick said in May 2017 during an appearance on "The Howard Eskin Podcast."

Vick finished his collegiate career with 3,074 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Vick, who developed a reputation for his running prowess, also recorded 16 rushing touchdowns during his time in a Hokies uniform.

During a Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson ran for 87 yards to surpass Vick on the NFL's all-time quarterback rushing yards list.

The Falcons selected Vick with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Norfolk State will enter its game against Sacred Heart on Sept. 20 with a 1-2 record.

