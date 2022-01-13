Cardinals' JJ Watt corrects reporter over wild card schedule: 'We do not have a game on Sunday'

J.J. Watt’s availability for the Arizona Cardinals is still up in the air, but the veteran defensive end is sure of one thing – he won’t be playing Sunday.

Watt met with reporters Wednesday ahead of Monday night’s wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams when one reporter asked him if he would be ready for Sunday – seemingly confused about the new NFL playoff schedule.

"I will not be playing on Sunday," Watt said after looking off to the side. "We do not have a game on Sunday, so no."

This year marks the first time the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend will feature a Monday night game – so it was an honest mistake on the reporter’s part. The league previously expanded the playoffs last season to include a third wild card team in each conference, a first since 1990.

Watt has missed two months after undergoing shoulder surgery on Nov. 3 and while he seems to be nearing a return, he said he won’t rush it unless he’s ready.

