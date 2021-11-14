Cardinals players honor Pat Tillman before game: 'American by birth, patriot by choice'

The Arizona Cardinals and several players honored the late Pat Tillman on Sunday as they got set to play the Carolina Panthers.

Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt and Maxx Williams were among those who were supporting Tillman and his family as the Cardinals paid tribute to the later U.S. military servicemember as part of their Veterans Day celebration and Salute to Service program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In pregame warmups, Jones wore beige cleats which had a message on one side of the shoe.

"American by birth, patriot by choice."

The other side featured Tillman in his military uniform.

Watt and Williams both wore Tillman’s No. 40. Neither of them were in the game as they have been dealing with injuries this season. Watt was on the sideline while Williams was at home.

The Cardinals, the Pat Tillman Foundation and United Service Organization (USO) hosted a ceremony to present Tillman’s jersey at State Farm Stadium before kickoff. The jersey was donated to the USO by the NFL and was being displayed at the Pat Tillman Memorial USO Center at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan before the airfield closed. The jersey was transferred to the foundation in Arizona.

PETITION CALLS FOR NFL TO RETIRE PAT TILLMAN'S NO. 40 JERSEY

Tillman joined the U.S. Army in May 2002 following the 9/11 terror attacks, turning down a contract extension from the Cardinals. Tillman was serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan when he was killed by friendly fire in 2004 at the age of 27.

He was an All-American linebacker for Arizona State and was selected in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Tillman was a starting safety for Arizona and broke the franchise records for tackles in 2000 with 224.

Tillman was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the wake of his death, the Pat Tillman Foundation was created to honor his legacy. The foundation hosts an annual run to raise money that goes to support veterans and military spouses.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.