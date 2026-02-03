Canadiens players told to take precautions in Minnesota before OT loss to Wild amid ICE outcry: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Montreal Canadiens reportedly asked its players to stay inside their team hotel, take the team bus rather than walk to the stadium and carry their passports with them at all times ahead of their game against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

The report appeared on journalist Luc Gélinas' hockey website, which described Minnesota as an unsafe place amid two deaths that stemmed from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations last month. The incidents sparked days of unrest in Minneapolis and in cities and suburbs around the state’s capital.

The report added that the Canadiens didn’t leave for Minneapolis immediately after their game against the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday. The team reportedly opted to stay an extra day in New York before going off to Minnesota.

Montreal’s game against the Wild appeared to go off without a hitch.

Wild star Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal of the game on a power play in overtime to give his team a 4-3 victory. The team capitalized on a penalty that was charged to Phillip Danault. He hooked Kaprizov in front of the goal.

Minnesota also got goals from Joel Eriksson Ek and Brock Faber. Quinn Hughes had three assists in the game and has 50 on the season.

The Canadiens’ three-game winning streak was snapped with the loss. Brendan Gallagher, Ivan Demidov and Kirby Dach all put the puck into the back of the net.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.