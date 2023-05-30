Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Canadian woman wins extreme UK cheese rolling race after getting knocked unconscious

Competitors chase after a 7-pound cheese wheel down a 200-yard hill

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A Canadian woman won an extreme cheese rolling race in England on Monday after briefly being knocked unconscious while chasing the seven-pound dairy wheel down a steep hill. 

Delaney Irving, 19, decided last minute to join the annual Cheese Rolling race in Gloucester held at Cooper’s Hill, but it wasn’t until after she regained consciousness from her tumble down the 200-yard hill that she realized, she had won the event.

A woman is helped up after winning a cheese rolling race

The winner of the first Cooper's hill women's downhill race smiles with her cheese and supporters after being knocked unconscious during the race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. (Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

"Well I decided yesterday that I would do the race," Irving told "Good Morning Britain." "I started running and I just remember hitting my head and now I have the cheese.

"I kind of blacked out for most of it," Irving continued with a smile on her face. 

Hundreds of competitors from around the world participate in the annual race where competitors chase after a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.

A woman falls down the hill at the annual cheese rolling race in England

The eventual winner of the first Cooper's hill women's downhill race is injured during the race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom.  (Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

According to the city’s website, the cheese chase is a tradition that is believed to be at least 600 years old.  

The hill is nearly vertical with a 1:2 gradient and cheese wheel speeds can reach up to 70 mph, according to the website. 

Competitors chase after a cheese wheel during the annual cheese rolling race in the uk

Participants take part in the second Cooper's hill men's downhill race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom.  (Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

The objective of the event is simple – first one down the hill claims the prize. 

England’s own Matt Crolla, 28, won one of the races and told reporters: "I don’t think you can train for it, can you? It’s just being an idiot."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

