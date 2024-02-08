Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Korn Ferry Tour golfer shoots 57, breaking record for lowest score at PGA Tour-sanctioned event

Cristobal del Solar went bogey-free in the round

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Cristobal Del Solar had a lot of circles on his scorecard from Thursday.

That's because he shot a 57 in the first round of the Astara Golf Championship at the Country Club de Bogota in Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Del Solar's 57 is the lowest score ever in a PGA-sanctioned event, beating the 58 recorded by both Jim Furyk at the 2016 Travelers and Stephan Jaeger at Korn Ferry's Ellie Mae Classic that same year.

Cristobal del Solar after shooting 57

Cristobal Del Solar on the 18th green during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship at Country Club de Bogota on Feb. 8, 2024, in Colombia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Del Solar birdied the first hole of the day, but even he couldn't predict the rest of the way – he was two-under through four.

But then, he caught fire by going nine-under in his next nine holes, a stretch that included four birdies and two eagles. He recorded just three fours on the bogey-free day. 

Amazingly, he carded the 57 by ending the round with three-straight pars.

The 57 was 13-under par for the 6,300-yard course. Only one golfer has gone 14-under par: Alejandro del Rey at the 2021 Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour.

Cristobal del Solar reacts to 57

Cristobal Del Solar reacts after the first round of the Astara Golf Championship on Feb. 8, 2024, in Bogota. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Three Korn Ferry golfers broke 60 last year.

Del Solar, a Chile native, played college golf at Florida State University.

Cristobal del Solar

Cristobal Del Solar holds his official scorecard, which features his score of 57, at Country Club de Bogota on Feb. 8, 2024.  (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

He owns a four-shot lead over two others, who each shot a 61.

