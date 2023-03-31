Expand / Collapse search
The Masters
Published

Cameron Smith calls 'BS' on critics' claims LIV golfers 'don't play real golf anymore'

The Masters will be played April 6-9

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
With the start of the 2023 Masters Tournament less than a week away, the focus will turn to LIV golfers who will be teeing it up at Augusta. 

Eighteen players who made the jump to LIV and were subsequently suspended by the PGA Tour will compete for the green jacket starting Thursday. 

A flag with the Masters logo at Augusta National.

A flag with the Masters logo at Augusta National. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

One of those players is the winner of the 2022 Open Championship, Cameron Smith. 

Smith made the move to the LIV shortly after winning his first major at The Old Course in Scotland. He is playing in his fourth tournament of the year this weekend at LIV Orlando

LIV golfers have faced criticism for the format they play — 54-hole, no-cut tournaments — as well as the number of tournaments LIV will play this year, but Smith said the "chatter" around the format is motivation for him to play well at the Masters. 

Cameron Smith of Australia plays his tee shot on the 17th hole at the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club Feb. 3, 2023, in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. 

Cameron Smith of Australia plays his tee shot on the 17th hole at the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club Feb. 3, 2023, in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia.  (Luke Walker/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images)

"Obviously, first and foremost for me, I'm trying to go there and play the best golf I can," Smith told reporters Thursday, according to ESPN. "I think it is important for us to go there, really show a high standard of golf, which we know we're all capable of.

"Most of us will get four cracks at it this year [in the majors], and hopefully we get maybe a win out of it. Maybe we just show a really hearty effort. I think, for us, internally, there's a lot of chatter going around about 'these guys don't play real golf anymore.' And I think it's B.S. to be honest. And we just want to show people that."

Smith will be making his seventh appearance at Augusta and has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five Masters. 

Cameron Smith of Ripper GC reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the LIV Golf Invitational — Tucson March 17, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. 

Cameron Smith of Ripper GC reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the LIV Golf Invitational — Tucson March 17, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LIV golfers Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and others will also be making their way to Augusta, and Smith is hoping the reception from Tour players will be warm. 

"I'm really not sure, to be honest. I hope that it's fine," Smith said. "I've had a great career around Augusta, and I hope I haven't pissed anyone off. I guess we'll wait and see. There are a few guys who have a stronger stance [on LIV]."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.