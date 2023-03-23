Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour
Published

Jordan Spieth apparently breaks fan's iPhone with errant tee shot at WGC Championship

Spieth also hit fan with tee shot at The Players, which helped him make cut

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jordan Spieth seems to be finding himself in some odd situations over his last couple events.

He made the cut at The Players Championship this month after hitting a fan with an errant drive, which saved his tee shot from going in the water.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on from the seventh green during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on from the seventh green during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the second round of the WGC Championship on Thursday, Spieth was in yet another peculiar situation with a fan.

His tee shot on the par-3 seventh hole went haywire, going over the green. He found himself in some mulch just off the cart path – but not before he actually broke a fan's phone.

Jordan Spieth of the United States follows his shot on the third hole during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Jordan Spieth of the United States follows his shot on the third hole during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The announcers on the call said Spieth's shot shattered someone's iPhone 20. His chip then rolled way past the pin, but Spieth apparently was never in trouble.

He drained the long putt for one of the wildest pars you'll ever see.

RICKIE FOWLER’S MASTERS INVITATION DEPENDS ON PERFORMANCE IN AUSTIN THIS WEEK

Spieth's ridiculous par kept him at 1-up over Tyler Montgomery in the match play format – his opponent also parred the hole.

After hitting the fan with his drive at TPC Sawgrass, Spieth sought to find the fan – a 23-year-old Marine – and gift him.

He did just that, presenting the fan and his friends with tickets through the weekend as well as an autographed flag with a personalized note: "Sorry & thanks!" Spieth wrote.

Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts after making par on the seventh green during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts after making par on the seventh green during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But now that a phone is apparently no good for use anymore, we'll see if Spieth hits up Apple for another gift.