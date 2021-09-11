Cam Newton not on anybody’s radar

Cam Newton admitted to being "absolutely" surprised that he was cut by the New England Patriots, so you can’t help but wonder how he must feel now.

It seems no one else is all that interested in the veteran quarterback, either.

As relayed by Sam Robinson of Pro Football Rumors, Newton apparently isn’t on many teams’ radar (if any) ahead of Sunday’s full slate of Week One games. Newton, 32, is coming off a so-so season and was released after rookie Mac Jones won the Patriots’ starting job.

Newton said he would have taken the QB2 job in New England — but added it may have been a less-than-ideal situation.

"If they would have asked me, ‘Cam, we’re going to give the team to Mac, you’re going to be second string; we expect you to be everything and some to guide him throughout this tenure,’ I would have said, ‘Absolutely,’" Newton said during a YouTube Live video, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "But listen, the truth of the matter is this: [Jones] would have been uncomfortable.

"… Mac Jones didn’t beat me out. But I would have been a distraction. If they would have gave him the starting role, they knew the perception that it would have had if the success didn’t come."

Newton has never been a backup in the NFL. A few teams that were said to be interested (such as Washington and Dallas) have made it clear they are satisfied with their current QB crops. Still, there could be room for him, somewhere, yet.

"Regardless of how Newton’s Pats tenure wrapped, he has seen his stock drop considerably in recent years," Robinson wrote. "The former Heisman winner is running out of time to get his career back on track. But in confirming retirement was not on the table, Newton will surely surface when quarterback injuries occur this season."