'Call Her Daddy' podcast host defends decision to interview Kamala Harris during campaign: 'No brainer'

Call Her Daddy podcast host and influencer Alex Cooper responded to criticism after she spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris in the final weeks of the campaign.

"They reached out to me and I recognized that maybe in a different election it wouldn’t be the case and who knows in future elections what I’ll do, but in this specific election the entire focus is on women’s bodies and we’re losing rights by the day, and so, to have the most popular female podcast, where most women listen to the show in the country, it felt like a no-brainer," Cooper told Forbes in an interview posted on X.

The Harris campaign spent "six figures on building a set for Harris's appearance on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast," per The Washington Examiner.

Cooper said that despite trying to avoid politics on her show, she felt compelled to speak out following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"How as a woman am I not going to do this?" she said, recounting her decision to give an interview to Harris during the campaign season.

When asked about the backlash, Cooper told Forbes that it was expected. "Listen, I knew it was going to come. I am very aware that my audience is very split, and I again take that with responsibility. I don’t want to alienate people but I did feel like I had a sense of responsibility, so I kind of, like, didn’t care."

Trump’s Oct. 25 appearance on Rogan has well over 50 million views on YouTube, while Harris’ on "Call Her Daddy" has failed to break 1 million.

Rogan said he had been in negotiations with Harris' team for her to appear on his podcast, but plans were scrapped when she refused to come record at his studio in Austin, Texas.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.