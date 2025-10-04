California volleyball team with trans player stays undefeated in league play, in first place amid forfeits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A transgender volleyball player in California has helped lead a girls' high school team to an undefeated start in league play and first place, as multiple opponents have forfeited.

Jurupa Valley High School's girls' volleyball team improved to 6-0 in league play to cement its place at the top of the River Valley League standings with a win Friday over Rubidoux.

The win also pushed the team's overall record to 14-8 on the season. However, eight of the team's wins, including one of its six league play wins, came via forfeit. The eight teams that have forfeited games to Jurupa Valley this season have not provided a direct reason, but it is believed they are in response to the trans athlete AB Hernandez.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The most recent team to forfeit was Patriot High School, which was the one league rival to forfeit to JVHS and also the first team within the same school district to do so.

Jurupa Valley is scheduled to face Patriot again on Oct. 13.

Meanwhile, two of Hernandez's teammates have also stepped away from the team this season in protest, and have filed a lawsuit against the Jurupa Unified School District (JUSD) over their experience playing with Hernandez over the last three years.

Jurupa has just five games left in the regular season, including the second Patriot meeting, before the postseason starts.

Last November, while Jurupa Valley went on to win their league, another high school in California saw a postseason match forfeited. Stone Ridge Christian High School forfeited a semifinal playoff match to San Francisco Waldorf, which had a trans player on its girls' volleyball and girls' basketball team. Stone Ridge Christin directly cited the trans athlete as the reason for the forfeit to San Fracisco Waldorf.

"Unfortunately, we were just informed that our opponent, San Francisco Waldorf, has a male athlete playing for their team," the team said in a statement.

INSIDE GAVIN NEWSOM'S TRANSGENDER VOLLEYBALL CRISIS

"At SRC, we believe God’s Word is authoritative and infallible. It is Truth. And as Genesis makes clear, God wonderfully and immutable created each person as male or female. We do not believe sex is changeable and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message. We also have a duty and responsibility to care for the health and safety of our athletes. So after consulting with our students, coaches and staff, we have made the difficult decision to forfeit Saturday’s game. Standing for Biblical truth means more than the outcome of a game."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office recently provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing the state's influx of controversies involving transgender volleyball players, suggesting the situation falls outside of his responsibility, and deferring fault to the California Department of Education (CDE), California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and state legislature.

"CIF is an independent nonprofit that governs high school sports. The California Department of Education is a separate constitutional office. Neither is under the Governor’s authority. CIF and the CDE have stated they follow existing state law — a law that was passed in 2013 and signed by Governor Jerry Brown (not Newsom) and in line with 21 other states. For the law to change, the legislature would need to send the Governor a bill. They have not," the statement read.

The CIF and CDE are currently being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for refusing to change its policies allowing biological males to compete in girls' sports.

On April 1, the California state Legislature blocked two bills that would reverse the current law which allows males in girls' sports.

Every Democrat voted against it, with Assembly member Rick Chavez Zbur arguing that one of the bills "is really reminiscent to me of what happened in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. We are moving towards autocracy in this country. In Nazi Germany, transgender people were persecuted, barred from public life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zbur said this while in the presence of a descendant of a holocaust survivor, who had to excuse herself from the chamber, according to GOP Assembly member Kate Sanchez.

"She stood up and left because she was just so disgusted with the comparison," Sanchez told Fox News Digital.