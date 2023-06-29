Caitlyn Jenner calls Martina Navratilova 'hypocrite' as feud surrounding trans athletes continues

Caitlyn Jenner is not done taking shots at tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

The nine-time Wimbledon champion called out Jenner on Twitter following the latter’s interview with Lance Armstrong, where they discussed how transwomen, or biological men, should not be participating in women’s sports.

"A natal male who cheated in sports going to speak to a natal male to talk about other natal males competing in natal female sports. Got it. I am sure Lance will fix it," Navratilova tweeted about the interview.

While Jenner responded in depth on Twitter, her exclusive interview with OutKick’s Charly Arnolt brought about more conversation regarding Navratilova’s comments, which Jenner believes makes the tennis champion a "hypocrite."

"I thought it was very unfortunate because, to be honest with you, she’s against trans women competing in women’s sports. I thought how hypocritical of her to come out and kind of bash me and say I have no credibility on this subject," Jenner explained.

"When this came out with Martina Navratilova, I said, ‘I’m not going to let her get away with this.’ She’s so hypocritical in what she’s doing that it needs to be brought forward."

Jenner’s responses to Navratilova pointed out her liberal mindset, which included support of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are both actively trying to include trans women in Title IX.

"I believe her, but she is a big liberal," Jenner said of Navratilova. "…She’s very hypocritical in a sense that, yes, she’s not for biological men being in women’s sports. But on the other side, she’s supporting all the candidates that are trying to destroy women’s sports. She’s supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Joe Biden is trying to destroy women’s sports right now by trying to add biological men, trans women, into Title IX. I mean, it’s so wrong. It is just so wrong. And she’s supporting that.

"So, how can you be on the left and support protecting women’s sports?"

Jenner reiterated that she has been "very consistent" on the subject that transwomen should not be able to compete in women’s sports, adding her own experiences as an Olympian among the reasons why she feels credible giving her opinion on the matter.

"I have lived this experience obviously. I won the title as the greatest athlete in the world," she said. "And also, I was gender dysphoric my whole life, I raised a wonderful family and I just got to a point in my life that I just couldn’t do it any longer. Society had changed some and I thought I had to live my live authentically. A very tough decision but the right decision to make.

"Then all of a sudden, this whole trans athletes in sports, obviously brought to the forefront by Lia Thomas in swimming, and you could see it wasn’t fair and it wasn’t right. I have always been out to protect women’s sports. I started a racecar team for all women, and I did all kinds of things. So I had been very consistent."