Caitlyn Jenner blasts Biden and Obama, praises Trump for respective New York visits

Four current and former presidents were in New York on Thursday for different reasons.

President Biden, along with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, held a star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall, while Donald Trump attended services for slain NYPD officer Jason Diller, who was fatally shot this week during a traffic stop in Queens.

Biden's event Thursday night was expected to fetch more than $25 million for his re-election campaign.

Organizers charged a minimum of $250 to attend and up to $500,000 for a more intimate, exclusive reception, and for $100,000, guests could get a photo with all three presidents taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Caitlyn Jenner criticized the Democrats while praising Trump in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Backing the blue should never be partisan- but today Biden was fundraising in NY with Obama and Clinton. An absolute disgrace!!" Jenner wrote. "Proud of both of my friends and amazing patriots @realDonaldTrump & @NassauExec Bruce for standing up for law and order, and a family in mourning."

After attending Diller's wake, Trump emphasized law and order.

"Such a sad, sad event. Such a horrible thing. And it's happening all too often, and we're just not going to let it happen," Trump said. "We need law and order."

Diller, 31, the father of a one-year-old boy, was killed Monday after Guy Rivera, 34, allegedly opened fire and killed him during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens. Both the driver of the vehicle and Rivera, who was in the passenger seat, had at least 20 prior arrests, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The White House offered its condolences to Diller's family and NYPD, saying that Biden has stood for law enforcement throughout his entire career.

"The President has stood with law enforcement his entire career and continues to stand with them as they put their lives on the line for their communities," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "Under his leadership, we will continue to support police officers and ensure that they have resources they need to continue — to continue to do the work — the all-important — work that they have to do on behalf of the community."

Fox News' Louis Casano and Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.

