Cavinder twins praise Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball: ‘A once-in-a-lifetime player’

The conversation about Caitlin Clark’s impact on the WNBA and the growth of women’s basketball has been a hotly debated topic since the former Iowa star was drafted with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever last month.

For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, there is no debate.

"She’s a once-in-a-lifetime player," Haley said of Clark’s impact during an appearance on OutKick’s "Hot Mic" Tuesday. "What she’s done for the game over the last year is insanely good for women’s basketball.

"She’s fun to watch. Everyone wants to watch her," Haley continued, adding the spikes in viewership and revenue are a good indication of where the game is headed.

"I think she’s amazing, and that’s why people want to watch. And that’s what grows the game. Even going into the women’s NBA, I don’t think I’ve ever watched women’s NBA more because Caitlin Clark’s in that league. I think what she’s doing for the game is great for women’s basketball."

Some have questioned Clark’s rise in the WNBA. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson recently suggested race played a significant role in Clark’s popularity. Wilson's coach, Becky Hammon, later implored the media to "knock it off" with respect to the race narrative but later clarified when asked if her comments were being "misconstrued."

"It's construed as some of our minority Black and brown women are hating on her because she's white, and that is not the case. Let's take Caitlin out of the picture. What I think is upsetting … it's not about Caitlin. Give her her flowers. She's done stuff that no man or woman, Black or White, has ever done in college basketball. Give that woman her flowers," Hammon said.

"But what it does is, it has highlighted how Black and brown greatness has not been celebrated or valued as much. That's what I was talking about."

Clark's pro debut was the most-watched WNBA game since 2001. That came after she was the star in the four most-watched women's NCAA games ever, three of them Iowa's final three games of the most recent March Madness tournament.

Ahead of the Fever’s game Friday, Clark said she doesn’t pay attention to what's on social media.

"This is my job. My job is to compete and play basketball every single day. I think the more attention we can get on every team around this league, that's only going to help me get better and better."

The Cavinder twins, who played three seasons at Fresno State before spending the 2022-23 season with the Hurricanes, announced their decision to return to Miami to play their fifth and final year of eligibility in April.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.