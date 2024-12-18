Expand / Collapse search
Iowa Hawkeyes

Caitlin Clark's jersey number to be retired by Iowa

Clark boasts one of the most accomplished careers in college sports history

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Rooftop Revelations: Caitlin Clark 'stigmatized' Black athletes as 'inferior' Video

Rooftop Revelations: Caitlin Clark 'stigmatized' Black athletes as 'inferior'

Pastor and Project H.O.O.D. founder Corey Brooks slams Caitlin Clark for her comments about White privilege and lifting up female athletes.

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team announced it will retire Caitlin Clark's jersey Feb. 2. 

Clark's No. 22, which she wears for the Indiana Fever, will hang from the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena after a ceremony honoring the program's most accomplished player. 

Clark is expected to be in attendance, and the event will be broadcast on FOX. 

"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye, and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball," Clark said in the announcement. 

"It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."

Caitlin Clark signs

Guard Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs after a game against the Minnesota Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Dec. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

In four seasons at Iowa, Clark broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record among both men's and women's players, leading the team to the NCAA championship game twice. She was also a consensus National Player of the Year as a junior and senior.

Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz and famed alumni Henry and Patricia Tippie praised Clark's contributions in a joint statement. 

Caitlin Clark signing autographs

Guard Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs for fans as she leaves the court after a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

"Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination," the statement said. 

"Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women’s basketball. Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments."

Caitlin Clark poses with jersey

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever poses for a photo with Lin Dunn and Christie Sides during her introductory press conference April 17, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.  (Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark was selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft by the Fever after her Iowa career. 

As a WNBA rookie in 2024, Clark set records for the most points and 3-pointers by a rookie in league history, while also becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double, a feat she accomplished twice. Her 337 assists not only were the most by a rookie, they were the most by any player ever in a single season.

Clark's jersey retirement will come just two months after Time magazine named her the publication's Athlete of The Year. The decision prompted praise, but also criticism from some, including Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson, who recently wondered in a CNN interview why Clark was chosen for the honor and not the entire WNBA. Johnson suggested it had to do with Clark's race. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.