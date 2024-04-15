Caitlin Clark's boyfriend has 3-emoji response to Iowa star's outfit at WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark stunned the orange carpet on Monday night hours before the Indiana Fever selected her with the No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA Draft.

Clark wore a white Prada outfit with a crop-top shirt to the event in New York City. Fans of Clark then asked her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, to react to her fit on X.

McCaffrey responded with three emojis.

One showed a mouth agape, another showed a hand over a mouth and the other was a drooling emoji. Clark responded with an emoji of eyes welling up.

Last week, McCaffrey called Clark his "GOAT" as she walked off the collegiate court for the final time.

Hours later, Clark became the latest women’s basketball star to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. It was well deserved as she broke records across the sport during the 2023-24 season on her way to leading Iowa to a second consecutive national championship game.

She averaged 28.4 points over her four seasons with the Hawkeyes, including 31.6 points per game with 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds during her incredible 2023-2024 senior season.

She broke LSU men’s basketball legend Pete Maravich’s NCAA all-time scoring record this past season, among many other accolades, which included NCAA Tournament records on the way to a national championship run. Iowa ended up losing to undefeated South Carolina in the end.

Clark finished her career with a total of 3,951 points, including 548 three-pointers made on 1,452 attempts for a 37.7% mark from beyond the arc.