Caitlin Clark talks 'privilege' being White WNBA player, denies feeling targeted because of her race

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark maintained that she has "privilege" and that she needs to recognize the Black WNBA players who helped shape the league into what it is today.

Clark made the initial comments in her interview in December with Time Magazine and refreshed those remarks in her interview with comedian David Letterman. The interview was filmed in December, around the same time the magazine named her Athlete of the Year, and was released earlier this week.

"I definitely have privilege," she said on Netflix’s "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."." I’m obviously White but I think … I’m somebody that grew up a huge fan of this league. I grew up watching this league, going to games, supporting this league. So, I know where this league comes from.

"A lot of Black women that grew up making this league what it is. That’s kind of the shoulders that we stand on. So, I think that was something I’m very aware of and something I’m very thankful for. And they definitely deserve all the credit and the more we can give credit to them, the better. I’m very aware of that and I know that and I think there is responsibility in acknowledging that."

Clark responded to Letterman’s question about whether she felt like she was being targeted because she’s White.

"I don’t think I was being targeted," Clark said.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year spoke of having "privilege" in her interview with Time months after several of her league colleagues expressed their belief that race played a factor into her popularity.

"I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a White person, there is privilege," Clark told Time. "A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.

"The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing."

Clark’s popularity has already become an issue entering the 2025 season as the Fever were put in 41 nationally televised games.

Four-time All-Star Napheesa Collier said last month it was "kind of crazy" the Fever had more TV time than the defending-champion New York Liberty.

"Obviously, people want to watch Caitlin play, and you have to put the people on TV that people want to see. But, at the same time, there are stars all over the league, and you want good basketball, as well," Collier said on ESPN. "Obviously, Indiana … will be a great team, but to not have the defending champs on TV more, I think it's kind of crazy."