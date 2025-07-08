Caitlin Clark selects Fever teammates, passes on Angel Reese in WNBA All-Star draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During last year's WNBA All-Star Game, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were on the same squad, as "Team WNBA" faced off against Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics.

As a team captain this year, playing in her own Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Clark stayed true to her Fever teammates and allowed Reese to be selected by fellow captain Napheesa Collier in the WNBA All-Star Game draft on Tuesday night.

Clark and Collier, the Minnesota Lynx veteran star, received captain honors due to the fan vote, which they finished number one and two, respectively.

In turn, they did a live draft on ESPN Tuesday night, when Clark started by taking her Fever counterpart, Aliyah Boston, with the first overall pick (at this point, only the starters were being taken before reserves). Collier took New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart next, making sure to point out their connection with the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league they began this past offseason.

Clark would stay in New York, taking star guard Sabrina Ionescu, while also nabbing the three-time league MVP A’ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally.

Collier was able to scoop Dallas Wings rookie phenom Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick of this year’s WNBA Draft, after Clark said she wasn’t going to take her with her final starters pick due to already having two guards in her five, including herself. Collier’s team was rounded out with Atlanta Dream guard Alisha Gray and Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike.

When it came time for the reserves, Collier chose first and went with a fellow Lynx player, Courtney Williams. Clark followed suit, nabbing dynamic guard Kelsey Mitchell, who works next to her in the Fever’s starting five.

After taking Skyler Diggins, Collier drafted Reese, who she called "Mebounds." It was an affectionate moniker and a nod to Reese’s new merchandise line, which was released last month.

Reese trademarked "Mebound," which was initially used to mock her for grabbing her own missed shots and continuing to hustle to put them back up for two points. Reese, instead, used the term to make it positive, announcing part of the proceeds will go to the Angel C. Reese Foundation to "help fight against cyberbullying."

With Reese joining Collier’s squad on the bench, Clark took Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Collier then grabbed Kelsey Plum from the Los Angeles Sparks and Rhyne Howard from the Atlanta Dream.

Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas also joined Collier, while Aces guard Jackie Young and forwards Kayla Thornton from the Golden State Valkyries and Gabby Williams from the Storm also join Clark’s squad.

With the teams set, there was the possibility of trading players, but Clark didn’t do so. Instead, she revealed that she and Collier agreed to trade coaches if it were possible, as Lynx head coach, Cheryl Reeve, was set to coach Clark’s squad.

The WNBA gave ESPN host Malika Andrews the thumbs up to the trade, and that set up the All-Star Game for July 19 in Indianapolis. There will also be a skills competition and three-point contest on July 18 to kick off the All-Star festivities.

