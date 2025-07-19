Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Sky

Angel Reese opens up about cyberbullying from fans after 2023 national championship game

Reese is averaging a double-double this year for the Chicago Sky

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese opened up about some of the cyberbullying she’s experienced since she played for the 2023 LSU Tigers women’s basketball national championship team.

Reese said in an interview with ESPN that she’s since started a campaign to raise awareness about cyberbullying since then.

"I’ve experienced it. It was hard for me in the beginning," Reese told ESPN’s Elle Duncan.

Angel Reese at All-Star Weekend

Angel Reese arrives on the Orange Carpet to start 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis July 17, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

"After I won the national championship, my whole life changed, and that was the first time I had seen negativity like that on social media. I thought I had a huge following before, but it skyrocketed to millions. It was bigger than basketball when they were finding my address, my car. I had to change my whole lifestyle. 

"It doesn’t bother me as much anymore just because I feel like I’ve built a thicker skin, but not everybody has a thick skin. And that’s why I think players always come up to me and ask me, ‘Are you OK? How are you doing?’ I don’t really know what’s genuine, but I’m starting to open up and branch a little bit."

Reese's 2023 national championship game was highlighted by her incident with Caitlin Clark. It started the on-court rivalry between the two women's basketball stars.

Reese said she’s gotten closer to the All-Stars on her team this year, more so than in 2024 when it was the WNBA team going up against the U.S. Olympic team before the Paris Games.

Angel Reese walks off the court

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese leaves the court after a game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles May 25, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"This is the closest I’ve been to these players this year. Last year, I wasn’t that close. When I was in Phoenix (the host of the 2024 All-Star Game), I was very quiet," she explained. "I didn’t talk to anybody. And that’s what I really love about this league, being able to have sisters.

"I don’t have any sisters. Being able to have sisters here who really, really care about me and knowing I can take that and transform that into the community. There’s a lot of cyberbullying going on. Not everybody is as strong as I am, and I was like, ‘Why not flip a negative into a positive and give back?’ I try to give back as much as I can."

Angel Reese at an NFL game

Angel Reese attends a game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sept. 22, 2024. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

Reese will play in her second WNBA All-Star Game. She’s averaging 14 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Sky.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.