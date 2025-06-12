Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark revives Reggie Miller's notorious choke sign as Pacers mount comeback in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton made the gesture in the Eastern Conference finals

Ryan Morik
Published
Nick Wright on the Indiana Pacers' chances vs. OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals | The Herd Video

Nick Wright on the Indiana Pacers' chances vs. OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals | The Herd

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to break down the Indiana Pacers’ chances of competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

Caitlin Clark made her presence felt in Indiana once again Wednesday night, but not with her basketball skills.

Instead, the Fever star was at her home arena to take in Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was yet another comeback for Indiana, which, after trailing 89-84 through three, outscored OKC, 32-18, in the final 12 minutes.

Caitlin Clark choke sign

Caitlin Clark attends Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

So, Clark decided to pull out the most infamous gesture in Indiana — the choke sign.

Reggie Miller famously pulled it off during the 1990s, and Tyrese Haliburton used it after what he thought was a game-winning buzzer beater in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Instead, it was ruled a game-tying two, but the Pacers won in overtime to complete the comeback.

So, after this comeback, Clark mimicked what has now become a Pacers tradition.

The victory gave the Pacers, who entered the series a huge underdog, a 2-1 lead with Game 4 on their home court Friday night. 

Tyrese Haliburton choking signal

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) makes a choking gesture toward the New York Knicks after hitting a shot at the end of the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals May 21, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CHARLES BARKLEY SLAMS KNICKS AMID TEAM'S SEARCH FOR NEXT HEAD COACH

Haliburton finished the game with 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including four made threes. He was also one rebound away from a triple-double after dishing out 11 assists. On the defensive end, Haliburton had two steals and one block. 

But this series has proven to be one that requires bench depth, and Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was up for the challenge.

Mathurin dropped 27 points, leading the Pacers in that category after an efficient 9 of 12 from the field with 7 of 8 made free throws in 22 minutes. He also had four rebounds and one assist. 

Tyrese Haliburton drives to basket

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the third quarter in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

Pascal Siakam was also in the 20-point club, going 8-of-14 from the field, while making five of six free throws for 21 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.