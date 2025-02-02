Caitlin Clark responds to critics ahead of Iowa jersey retirement: 'I really don't care'

Caitlin Clark has become one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports over the last year-plus.

Her popularity reached a peak nearly two years ago when she and Angel Reese duked it out in the national championship – and then, she became a household name.

Clark set numerous records in her senior year, including becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, and parlayed it all into becoming the No. 1 overall pick.

But then came the culture wars that she found herself in the middle of, with many, including WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, saying that her race played a role in her popularity.

Clark was the victim of some hard fouls and trash talk throughout her rookie season, but it didn't seem to faze her, as she set plenty of records in Year One.

Clark returned to Iowa on Sunday to see her No. 22 go into the rafters, and she was asked about the criticism she's received recently.

"I think it’s just life. Everybody goes through some of the things that I’ve gone through, a lot of people go through a lot worse. I just try to remind myself every single day how grateful I am to be in the position I am, I want to treat everyone the same way that I would want to be treated. It speaks to the way I was raised and my parents raised me. There’s gonna be good days, there’s gonna be bad days. But it’s just, you go with the flow. I think having a good circle around me, a small circle around me of people that I really trust that I can always count on and lean on is what’s been so important for me over this past year," Clark told reporters on Sunday.

"But also, I’ve said this before, I feel like one of my greatest skills is I really don’t care. Like, I don’t. I don’t care. I believe in myself, I’m confident in myself, I’m confident in my teammates, I try to instill that in them, I’m confident in the coaching staff of whatever team I was on, whether that was [at Iowa], whether that’s at the Fever now. You just rely on those people. Nobody gets to step inside your locker room… Everybody thinks they know everything and have an answer, but that’s just not reality. That goes for all of professional sports, that goes for all of you as well and people in life."

As Clark's rookie season progressed, there were allegations of racism from both Fever and Iowa fans, a claim made by the aforementioned Reese .

But Clark's appearances in games brought historic viewership to both the college and pro levels. The final three games of her college career were the most-watched women's college basketball games ever. She also had several of her regular-season games draw more viewers than WNBA playoff games , and her WNBA matchups with Reese were some of the most-viewed WNBA games ever.

WNBA teams even had to move to larger arenas simply because of the ticket demand Clark drew; the Fever sold 90 times more tickets this past year than in 2023.

Clark was named the Rookie of the Year for her historic campaign during which she set the record for the most assists in one season in league history. She carried the Fever to a playoff appearance after a slow start, and she quickly became a double-double machine. She even set a single-game record with 19 assists. She also became the first rookie to record a triple-double, registering two of them.

She received the most votes for the All-Star Game and was just the fifth rookie in league history to make the All-WNBA first-team.

