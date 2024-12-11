Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever sold 90 times more tickets on StubHub this year than in 2023

It goes without saying that Caitlin Clark has led the WNBA into another stratosphere.

Clark's presence after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever led to historic viewership and attendance numbers.

And if you missed out on your chance to see her through the primary ticket market, the secondary market was hot and heavy.

StubHub saw wild numbers in WNBA ticket sales, most notably for Clark's Indiana Fever.

According to StubHub, total sales for the 2024 WNBA regular season were up nearly 10 times compared to the 2023 season, with every team seeing an increase in sales.

But no team saw more growth than the Fever, who had 90 times more tickets sold on StubHub this season than in 2023. The team with the second-highest increase was Angel Reese's Chicago Sky, and the Fever's sales were nearly double (93% more).

Several WNBA playoff games without Clark still had fewer viewers than Clark's regular-season games, and the Clark-Reese battles had viewership that hadn't been seen in over two decades.

Clark was named the Rookie of the Year for her historic campaign during which she set the record for the most assists in one season in league history.

Clark carried the Fever to a playoff appearance after a slow start, and she quickly became a double-double machine. She even set a single-game record with 19 assists. She also became the first rookie to record a triple-double, registering two of them.

She received the most votes for the All-Star Game and was just the fifth rookie in league history to make the All-WNBA first-team.

