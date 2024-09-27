Caitlin Clark officially named WNBA Rookie of the Year after historic season

The obvious is now official - Caitlin Clark has been named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season.

The announcement came on Thursday afternoon.

Clark more than lived up to the billing as the No. 1 overall pick, following a storied career at Iowa in which she became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

Roughly a week after losing the national championship for the second year in a row, Clark was selected by the Indiana Fever, and early on, it was a struggle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indiana lost 10 of their first 13 games to start the season, but when Clark got hot, so did the Fever. A four-game winning streak kicked off what became an awesome stretch for the Fever, as they wound up going 17-10 in their final 27 games, clinching a playoff spot.

In her first 14 games, Clark posted up-and-down numbers, failing to reach 15 points in a game seven times, but dropping 20-plus another six. But, she posted double-digit points in her next 25 games and played much more consistently.

Over a 19-game stretch, Clark averaged 21.9 points and 10.5 assists per game - in that span, she recorded at least a dozen assists nine times. That span also included a WNBA record 19 assists on July 17 against the Dallas Wings.

WNBPA ISSUES SCATHING STATEMENT ACCUSING USA TODAY COLUMNIST OF INTERVIEW 'DESIGNED TO FUEL' RACISM

In all, Clark finished with 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (which led the WNBA), and 5.7 rebounds per game. Her 19.2 points were the most by any rookie this season.

Clark set the records for the most points and three-pointers by a rookie in league history, while also becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double (a feat she accomplished twice). Her 334 assists not only were the most by a rookie, but they were the most by any player ever in a single season.

Clark received 66 of the 67 first-place votes - the other was given to Angel Reese.

Clark's Fever were eliminated in the playoffs by the Connecticut Sun, the same team Clark debuted against, earlier this week. But this season will live on in WNBA lore forever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's just the beginning for Clark, so the best is certainly yet to come.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.