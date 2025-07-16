Caitlin Clark's brother blames refs for latest injury to Fever star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colin Clark, the brother of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, suggested that WNBA officials were to blame for the sharpshooting guard’s injury, which she suffered on Tuesday night.

Clark left the game in the final minute after she came up lame following a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell. She walked gingerly down toward her own basket and banged her head against the padding in frustration. As she left the court, she was seen in tears.

The two-time All-Star had missed several games due to injury and was working her way back to full health following a groin injury. The physicality had not turned down. It led to Colin Clark’s post on social media amid the concern about his sister.

"Make no mistake, this is on the reffing," he wrote on X.

Colin Clark deleted the post afterward.

But the officiating had been under the microscope all season long. Players from the Fever and the Connecticut Sun got into a brawl earlier in the year as officials let competitive play turn into heated confrontations, which led to a bigger issue.

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about the physical play after Indiana’s win over Connecticut on Tuesday night.

"There’s a level of physicality that they’re able to play with against her. I knew it as an opponent, and I see it as her coach. I’m not exactly sure why. It just is what it is," she said. "We’ve got to help her learn to adjust and use it against them in certain ways. We’ve got to find some ways to make it a little easier for her."

Admittedly, White added that the WNBA as a whole has seen more physical play on the court than ever before.

"The level of physicality overall in our league has been at a different level than it’s been for a long time."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.