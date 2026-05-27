Caitlin Clark spotted at Giants game before heated Fever-Valkyries showdown in Bay Area

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is in the Bay Area and drawing crowds before even stepping onto the hardwood.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana Fever superstar took advantage of an off day to catch some MLB action at Oracle Park.

Unfortunately, she had to sit through Giants baseball, but McCovey Cove's picturesque views certainly made the detour worth it.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Clark and her boyfriend, former Iowa basketball player Connor McCaffery, were spotted sitting in the premium owners’ seats next to the San Francisco Giants’ dugout during their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Naturally, the TV cameras found her immediately. Clark sported a silver-scripted "SF" Giants hat.

JEMELE HILL DISMISSES CLAIMS CAITLIN CLARK IS BEING TARGETED IN WNBA

To further showcase her WNBA star power, Clark's appearance at Oracle only added more buzz to Thursday night’s highly anticipated matchup at Chase Center, where the Fever will face the Valkyries.

WATCH:

The matchup will bear some tension following last Friday’s heated game, when Clark silenced critics by returning from a back injury to post 22 points and nine assists in an Indiana victory.

After clashing with Clark during the game, Hayes was caught on a hot mic complaining that officials were favoring the Fever star.

Hayes later drew criticism online after interacting with hostile posts about Clark, including one exchange where she appeared to laugh at a fan suggesting a physical threat against the Fever star.

WNBA fans have since called for disciplinary action from a league that critics say has repeatedly looked the other way when tensions involving Clark boil over.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever-Valkyries rematch tips off Thursday night.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela