Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark laments pricey Fever season tickets and low WNBA salaries

Clark signed a four-year deal worth $338,056

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Indiana Fever have been in the business of selling out games, but that’s not why Caitlin Clark says she can’t get her hands on season tickets for the family. 

Following a record night for the first-year guard, Clark was all smiles in the post-game presser discussing the Fever’s 92-75 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday. That was until she raised the topic of the WNBA’s notoriously low salaries. 

Caitlin Clark tongue out

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever reacts after a three-pointer at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Aug. 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Teammate Lexie Hull, a Washington native, scored a career-high of 22 points in the contest. She did so in front of her grandmother and twin sister, who were sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A reporter asked Hull if she felt it was time to get season tickets for her family, but Clark jumped in to point out: "Those are pretty expensive."

Lexie Hull celebrates

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull celebrates after scoring a three-pointer against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (IMAGN)

"It’s like our entire salary to get those. I’m not kidding. We need people to help." 

After being selected out of Iowa as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is making just over $76,000 in her rookie year, according to Spotrac.

CAITLIN CLARK THANKS REFEREE FOR TECHNICAL FOUL IN FEVER'S DOMINATING WIN OVER SEATTLE

She signed a four-year deal worth $338,056, and is expected to earn the most in her fourth year with an annual salary of $97,582. By comparison, Zaccharie Risacher, the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $57 million contract, with an average annual salary of $14.2 million. 

But Clark, like other WNBA players, has found other supplemental forms of income. 

Caitlin Clark presser

Fever guard Caitlin Clark talks to the media before the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Aug. 16, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Los Angeles Times, Clark reportedly made an estimated $3 million in NIL deals, and in April she signed a lucrative, eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, where she is expected to have her own signature shoe.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.