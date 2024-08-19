Caitlin Clark laments pricey Fever season tickets and low WNBA salaries

The Indiana Fever have been in the business of selling out games, but that’s not why Caitlin Clark says she can’t get her hands on season tickets for the family.

Following a record night for the first-year guard, Clark was all smiles in the post-game presser discussing the Fever’s 92-75 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday. That was until she raised the topic of the WNBA’s notoriously low salaries.

Teammate Lexie Hull, a Washington native, scored a career-high of 22 points in the contest. She did so in front of her grandmother and twin sister, who were sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

A reporter asked Hull if she felt it was time to get season tickets for her family, but Clark jumped in to point out: "Those are pretty expensive."

"It’s like our entire salary to get those. I’m not kidding. We need people to help."

After being selected out of Iowa as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is making just over $76,000 in her rookie year, according to Spotrac.

She signed a four-year deal worth $338,056, and is expected to earn the most in her fourth year with an annual salary of $97,582. By comparison, Zaccharie Risacher, the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $57 million contract, with an average annual salary of $14.2 million.

But Clark, like other WNBA players, has found other supplemental forms of income.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Clark reportedly made an estimated $3 million in NIL deals, and in April she signed a lucrative, eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, where she is expected to have her own signature shoe.