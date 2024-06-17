Caitlin Clark talks going up against Angel Reese: 'People just love seeing great matchups'

Whenever Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have gone up against each other on the basketball court, it has been must-see television.

Reese and her LSU squad got the better of Clark and Iowa in the 2023 national championship. Then, Clark turned around and knocked LSU out of the tournament this year. Clark and the Indiana Fever defeated Reese and the Chicago Sky twice already this WNBA season – the latter matchup seeing Reese get called for a flagrant foul on Clark.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the matchup, Clark was asked why people watch her and Reese play.

"I think what she’s done with her platform has been absolutely incredible," Clark said. "She has an entire fanbase that has supported her and what she did at Maryland and then LSU. Obviously, l've played her for a very long time, and she's been a tremendous player. It's been fun getting to compete against. I think it's been really good for the game.

ANGEL REESE DEFENDS HITTING CAITLIN CLARK IN HEAD, RESULTING IN FLAGRANT FOUL: 'IT'S A BASKETBALL PLAY'

"People just love seeing great matchups, but also, at the same time, people tune into these matchups, but they get to see how amazing these teams are. And then they find new players to support and continue to come back for them too. I think that’s another benefit of it."

The foul from Reese to Clark was the talk of the sports world throughout Sunday. The Fever won the game 91-83.

"I can't control the refs, and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight," Reese said. "Y'all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think we went up really strong a lot of times and didn't get a lot of calls," she added. "Going back and looking, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made, I guess some people get a special whistle."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.