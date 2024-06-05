Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Caitlin Clark is being 'physically and verbally attacked' instead of welcomed into WNBA, ex-team owner says

Kelly Loeffler owned the Atlanta Dream

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Kelly Loeffler, a former Georgia senator who also co-owned the Atlanta Dream, wrote on social media Tuesday that Caitlin Clark might be the "best thing" to happen to the WNBA and "instead of being welcomed, she’s physically and verbally attacked."

Loeffler responded to an OutKick report that stated Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert asking what the league intended to do to make sure Clark wasn’t targeted on the court.

Former Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler

Sen. Kelly Loeffler gestures as she speaks during a runoff election night party on Jan. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Important questions. As a WNBA team owner for a decade, I never saw this level of hostility toward one player," Loeffler wrote on X.

"Caitlin Clark may be the best thing to happen to the league, ever. Ten games in, and her stats are better than half the veteran players. Viewership is up. They’re on chartered flights.

"Instead of being welcomed, she’s physically and verbally attacked. They want the attention – but they don’t want it for a player like Caitlin Clark."

Clark was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter on Saturday. She was only hit with a common foul at the time, but the league later upgraded it to a flagrant-1 violation. Carter didn’t express any regret over the play.

Caitlin Clark signs autographs

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs for fans before the start of the Liberty game, May 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said Monday she talked to Carter about it.

"Physical play, intensity and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game," Weatherspoon said. "She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will."

Caitlin Clark hits the deck

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark grimaces after being injured during the Connecticut Sun game in Indianapolis, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Clark and the Indiana Fever return to action on Friday night against the Washington Mystics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

