Cabrera captures Open de Argentina title

Angel Cabrera fired an 8-under 64 on Sunday to record a 4-stroke victory at the Open de Argentina.

Cabrera entered the final round one shot behind Oscar Fraustro. The two-time Major champion then reeled off nine birdies against a single bogey to finish at 18-under 270 and secure the win in the last event of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica's inaugural season.

Fraustro carded a 69 and finished tied for second place with Miguel Carballo at 14-under 274.

Carballo, who will play on the Web.com Tour in 2013 after failing to retain his card in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, shot 68 to remain in second place.

Andres Echavarria (67) and Julio Zapata (68) tied for fourth place at 12- under, while Sebastian Maclean (65) took sixth at minus-11.

Daniel Vancsik (69) placed seventh at 10-under, Alan Wagner (67) and Hernan Rey (70) tied for eighth at 9-under and Clodomiro Carranza (68) and amateur Alejandro Tosti (70) ended tied for 10th at minus-7.