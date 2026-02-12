BYU wide receiver, who recently announced engagement, charged with felony rape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston has been charged with rape, just days after announcing his engagement.

Prosecutors in Utah filed a first-degree felony rape charge against Kingston, officials announced Wednesday, stemming from an alleged incident last year.

A woman who was 20 years old at the time told officers at a St. George hospital that Kingston assaulted her on Feb. 23, 2025, prosecutors said. Police gathered digital and forensic evidence and interviewed the parties involved and other witnesses, prosecutors said. An investigation has been ongoing since the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kingston, 21, is being held without bail in St. George, a city near the Arizona border, Washington County prosecutors said. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Friday, and punishment ranges from five years to life in prison.

The wide receiver appeared to make his engagement public during BYU's recent men's basketball game against Houston on Saturday. Kingston and his new fiancée were shown on the jumbotron, where she flexed her new engagement ring.

NCAA IS 'CLEARLY' NOT DOING THEIR JOB IN REGARDS TO REGULATING NIL, FORMER NFL AGENT SAYS

BYU said in a statement that it takes any allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement. It said it would not be able to comment further due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kingston had a team-leading 67 receptions and 928 yards with five touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 199 yards on 25 carries with a score, and returned 17 punts for 230 yards and a TD.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.