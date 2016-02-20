Byron's shootout goal lifts Canadiens over Flyers

Paul Byron scored in the fifth round of a shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Dale Weise and Max Pacioretty scored in regulation for Montreal, and P.K. Subban had two assists. Mike Condon made 35 saves.

The Flyers had goals from Nick Cousins and Michael Raffl, and Michal Neuvirth stopped 29 shots.

The Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere had an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games, an NHL record for a rookie defenseman. It's the league's longest active streak, and the Margate, Florida native is the first defenseman since Brian Leetch from Oct. 30 to Dec. 1, 1996 with points in 14 straight games.

Pacioretty also scored in the shootout, and Cousins was the lone Flyer to score.

The Bell Centre crowd opened the game chanting Subban's name in support of the defenseman who was blamed by coach Michel Therrien for a loss Wednesday night in Colorado.

Montreal got the first goal when Weise passed in front and the puck went off defenseman Nick Schultz and past Neuvirth at 2:56.

Only 20 seconds later, Cousins' long wrist shot from the left boards handcuffed Condon to tie it.

Raffl put Philadelphia ahead 3:15 into the third frame when he was at the doorstep to redirect Gostisbehere's pass after Tomas Plekanec's pass was picked off at the blue line.

Flyers star Claude Giroux's third penalty of the game proved costly when Pacioretty scored from the right circle on a power play at 8:35.

NOTES: Montreal announced center David Desharnais will miss three weeks with a fractured foot. ... Tomas Fleischmann was scratched for a second straight game. ... The Flyers' Scott Laughton got into a game for the second time in the last five. Sam Gagner, Jordan Weal and Brandon Manning sat out.