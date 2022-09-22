Bucs' Tom Brady says throwing hand 'feels great' ahead of Packers matchup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady suffered a minor injury on the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints , but on Thursday, he told reporters it "feels great" going into Sunday’s heavily anticipated matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen shaking his hand repeatedly during Thursday’s practice session after sustaining a sore finger during a botched snap against the Saints, the NFL Network reported.

Brady spoke about it earlier in the week on the "Let’s Go!" podcast, but he attributed it to the "bumps and bruises that come along with playing."

"I banged it up pretty good, but it didn’t affect me at all in the game," he said on the podcast.

Looking forward to a tough matchup against the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which will undoubtedly have its ups and downs, Brady told reporters Thursday that he "can always do better" when it comes to tempering his emotions.

"I can always obviously do better as a quarterback and, yeah, not let my emotions get the best of me. Sometimes they do. It's an emotional sport. It's an emotional game, and we're all out there trying to do the best we can do," he said.

"And you're right, I think there's a frustrating part for all of us when you get a little older, and you expect it a certain way, and it doesn't go exactly the way you want. But that's it, that's the way it is, and I've got to do a good job as a leader to be at my best regardless of how I feel about a certain situation."

