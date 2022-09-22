Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won’t play to 45 like Tom Brady, cites 'interests outside the game'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been the cream of the crop at the quarterback position for the past two decades, with both QBs combining for seven MVP awards.

The two football giants are preparing to play against each other on Sunday , perhaps for the final time, as both quarterbacks near the end of their careers.

For Brady, the end nearly came during the offseason, when the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from football before reversing course 40 days later and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 45-year-old is playing in his 23rd season as rumors swirl that the 2022 NFL season will be his last.

For Rodgers, at 38 years old, the end may not be as imminent as Brady's, but it’s certainly coming sooner rather than later.

Rodgers stated during the offseason that he does not intend to play until the age of 45 as Brady has, and doubled down on Wednesday ahead of Green Bay’s matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 3.

"I won’t be, I’ll be doing something else," Rodgers said when asked if he’ll play to 45, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. "I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really, really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45."

Brady and Rodgers have faced each other just four times in their careers, with Brady getting the best of Rodgers three of the four times they’ve played.

Neither quarterback has seen any drop-off in play, with Rodgers winning back-to-back MVP’s in 2020 and 2021, and Brady throwing for the most yards in his career last season.

"The consistency where you’re still playing at a high level and there’s not the drop-off," Rodgers said when asked about Brady’s longevity.

"Every great player fears turning into a real below average player on the way out. I don’t think anybody wants to really hang on. Maybe some guys just want to get another year, or they’re maybe on a team where they can do a lot less. But when you’ve achieved at a high level for a long time, you try and stay there for as long as you can."

Green Bay travels to Tampa Bay on Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. ET kick-off.