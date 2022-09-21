Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

NFL upholds Mike Evans' one-game suspension, Bucs wideout to miss Packers matchup

Evans will reportedly miss out on around $62,000 of game day pay

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans will not be active for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers after the NFL decided to uphold his one-game suspension for his role in a fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, his agent said. 

Evans’ appeal of the one-game suspension without pay was heard Tuesday before appeals officer and NFL wide receiver James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFLPA. 

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Maye tussle with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at Caesars Superdome, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Maye tussle with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at Caesars Superdome, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (Stephen Lew-USA Today Sports)

"We are disappointed that the league upheld a suspension when there are several arguments of players doing more egregious violations including: punching, kicking, and choking players and not being suspended," Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore said in a statement, via ESPN. 

SAINTS’ DENNIS ALLEN HAD ‘CONVERSATION’ WITH MARSHON LATTIMORE, CONFUSED BY MIKE EVANS SUSPENSION

"In addition, Evans had already been ejected, which is penalty enough, but the league chose to discipline him even more. This is unfortunate, but we will respect the league’s decision." 

The confrontation during Sunday’s game originally involved quarterback Tom Brady, running back Leonard Fournette and Lattimore, but the NFL said in its initial ruling that Evans became involved after the fact. 

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan consoles cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans on Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan consoles cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans on Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (Stephen Lew-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation," the league said in a letter to Evans. 

"You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams," the letter continued. "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Saints game in New Orleans on Sept. 18, 2022.

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Saints game in New Orleans on Sept. 18, 2022. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evans will miss out on around $62,000 in game day pay. He was previously suspended for one game in 2017 for knocking Lattimore to the ground during another Saints-Bucs matchup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com