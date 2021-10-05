Bucs' Tom Brady opens up about Bill Belichick meeting after return to New England

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shed some light this week on his brief conversation with Bill Belichick after Sunday’s game, calling it a "nice conversation."

The pair met up for around 20 minutes after the Bucs narrowly defeated the New England Patriots in what was the NFL’s second most-watched Sunday Night Football game.

"It was a nice conversation," Brady said on the "Let's Go!" podcast. "I have been really focused on what I need to do with the Bucs and he’s focused on his role with the Patriots."

He continued: "For 20 years I basically saw him every day, and since I left New England we’ve just never seen each other face-to-face. It was nice to catch up and exchange just some different thoughts that we had been having. And it was a good way to end the night for both of us."

Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium was played up as the ultimate showdown between coach and player but the veteran quarterback explained his relationship with Belichick as much deeper than that.

"We have a very personal relationship and I think from my standpoint, and I have reiterated quite a few times, he’s been a great mentor for me," he said. "When I showed up in Foxboro, I didn’t know anything about pro football. I showed up as a kid from California, went to Michigan and he was an incredible mentor for me. Incredible coach for our team. And a lot of guys would say that."

The Patriots are 1-3 for the first time since 2001 while Belichick dropped to 8-12 since Brady left New England but for him, both are doing just fine since the breakup.

"When you’re with someone for 20 years, you know him pretty well," Brady said. "He’s still doing a great job and I am trying to do a great job. We’re very competitive people. I appreciate everything he’s done for me as a coach, as I’ve said numerous times. I know he feels that same way about me."