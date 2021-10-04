Tom Brady doesn't want fans picking between him, Bill Belichick: 'That makes no sense to me'

Tom Brady made clear he was focused on getting a victory when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

He kept his emotions in check throughout the week and even met with Bill Belichick in private after the game. In the latest episode of Jim Gray’s "Let’s Go!" podcast, the legendary sportscaster asked the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback about fans picking between him and Belichick.

"Do you think the fans maybe needed this? They don’t want to have to pick between Brady and Belichick. They want to pick, you know, both of you," Gray asked Brady.

Brady replied: I wouldn’t either. Why should they? Why do we do that? That makes no sense to me. There’s so much division in the world. There’s just so much. Every day you turn on the TV and see different media. It’s more destructive than ever. That’s not my personality. I try to build people up. I try to bring the best out in people. I try to encourage people to be positive, to look at the glass as always half full. I’ve looked at it like that for a long time and I’m going to continue to do that because it’s served me really well."

Brady and Belichick had a brief hug after the game. The Buccaneers defeated the Patriots, 19-17.

After the game, it was reported the two met in a private area of the Gillette Stadium locker rooms. Brady didn’t divulge much of what was said between him and coach, opting to keep it private.

"Yeah, I mean, all those [interactions] are personal. We got a personal relationship, you know, for 20-plus years. He drafted me here. We've had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way and are very private," Brady said Sunday night.

"And I would say so much is made of our relationship. You know, as I said earlier this week, from a player's standpoint you just expect the coach to give you everything he's got, and I'm sure as a player that's what he was hoping from me. But nothing is really accurate that I ever see. It's all kind of – definitely doesn't come from my personal feelings or beliefs. I got a lot of respect for him as a coach and obviously a lot of respect for this organization and all the different people here that try to make it successful."