Bucs' Julio Jones dealing with worse knee injury than expected: report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones is reportedly dealing with a partially torn PCL in his knee, which is much more than what the organization has been saying on the matter.

Jones was listed as questionable for this contest, but it appeared that may have been wishful thinking. FOX Sports first reported Jones was dealing with the big knee issue.

Reporters at the Buccaneers-Green Bay Packers contest said that Jones didn’t even attempt to warm up in pregame to see if he’d be available for quarterback Tom Brady to throw to on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs were heading into this contest against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers already without top wide receivers Mike Evans, who got suspended for his role in a brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore last week, and Chris Godwin, who is handling a hamstring injury.

So, Brady had to go into this game with starting running back Leonard Fournette and receivers Breshad Perriman, Russell Gage Jr., Scotty Miller and Cole Beasley, who recently signed on with Tampa.

Perriman and Gage both fumbled already in the contest.

Jones was impactful in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, totaling 69 yards on three catches (five targets) and taking two jet sweeps for 17 yards combined. He also said that he felt in the best shape he’s been in for quite some time heading into the season.

This injury could keep him out longer than expected.

Jones is currently playing in his 12th NFL season.