Chris Godwin wants to stay with Bucs but has to consider everything: 'The goal obviously is to get paid'

Chris Godwin was integral to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl win earlier this month, but the star wide receiver is exploring all his options as he is set to become a free agent in March.

Godwin said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he wants to remain on the Bucs, and while money plays a big role in that decision, it’s not the driving factor behind whether he decides to stay or move on.

"I want to be here. I love the guys on the team. I think we got something special, but, at the same time, you got to consider all the possibilities out there and consider doing what’s best for you and your family."

He continued: "The goal obviously is to get paid, right? But, at the same time, I’m not stupid. I’m not going to put myself in a situation where I’m going to be miserable for some years to come just for a couple extra dollars. I think my happiness is paramount in all of this and part of that happiness is winning."

Godwin said that the Bucs offer him that opportunity to win, especially with the additions of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

"It’s a big reason why I want to be here. I know that I can trust my dogs when it’s time to go to battle."

Godwin totaled 840 receiving yards for seven touchdowns in the regular season and 232 for one in the postseason.