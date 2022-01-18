Bucs' Bruce Arians has no regrets after getting physical with Andrew Adams during wild-card game

Viewers of Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles were caught off guard when they saw Bruce Arians take an aggressive swipe at the helmet of safety Andrew Adams — but the veteran head coach has no regrets about it.

During a press conference with reporters on Monday, Arians stood by his actions when asked if he had any regrets over getting physical with Adams during the third quarter.

"No, and I’ve seen enough dumb – you can’t pull guys out of a pile," Arians said. "We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty."

The incident took place in the second half of the Bucs 31-15 victory over the Eagles, right after Tampa Bay recovered Jalen Reagor’s fumbled punt return.

Arians stormed onto the field and swung, hitting Adams in the helmet before shoving him off with his elbow. He explained after the game that he was stopping Adams from drawing a penalty for pulling opponents off a pileup.

A source told ProFootballTalk that, unofficially, the incident is "being handled."

For now, the Bucs prepare for their divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams.