Bucs' Bruce Arians has no regrets after getting physical with Andrew Adams during wild-card game

Arians stormed onto the field and hit Adams in the helmet before shoving him off with his elbow

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Viewers of Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles were caught off guard when they saw Bruce Arians take an aggressive swipe at the helmet of safety Andrew Adams — but the veteran head coach has no regrets about it. 

During a press conference with reporters on Monday, Arians stood by his actions when asked if he had any regrets over getting physical with Adams during the third quarter. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gestures after a call during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gestures after a call during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"No, and I’ve seen enough dumb – you can’t pull guys out of a pile," Arians said. "We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty."

The incident took place in the second half of the Bucs 31-15 victory over the Eagles, right after Tampa Bay recovered Jalen Reagor’s fumbled punt return. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.  (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Arians stormed onto the field and swung, hitting Adams in the helmet before shoving him off with his elbow. He explained after the game that he was stopping Adams from drawing a penalty for pulling opponents off a pileup. 

A source told ProFootballTalk that, unofficially, the incident is "being handled." 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady greets Head Coach Bruce Arians before the regular season game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady greets Head Coach Bruce Arians before the regular season game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For now, the Bucs prepare for their divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

