Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bruce Arians lashes out on Bucs' Andrew Adams in bizarre sideline outburst

Arians stormed onto the field and appeared to swing at Adams helmet before shoving him off

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked on point in Sunday’s 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles but fans noticed head coach Bruce Arians losing his cool with safety Andrew Adams on the sideline early in the third quarter. 

After the Bucs recovered Jalen Reagor’s fumbled punt return, Arians stormed onto the field and appeared to swing at Adams helmet before shoving him off. 

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Arians said after the game that he was trying to avoid Adams from getting a penalty for attempting to pull Eagles players off the pile. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gestures after a call during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at  Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gestures after a call during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at  Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.  (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pulling opponents off a pileup has resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the past and despite having 17 point lead, Arians wasn’t taking any chances. 

The injury-plagued Bucs didn’t miss a step with Tom Brady leading the pack. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) firest a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) firest a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Brady was 29-of-37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns and gave Tampa a solid 17-0 lead heading into halftime. Sunday’s victory marked Brady’s 35th playoff win and his fifth straight since joining Tampa in 2020. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) after Bernard scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) after Bernard scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Bucs head to the divisional round where they will play one of the following teams: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com