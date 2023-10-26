Bills bounce back with win over Buccaneers behind stellar offensive performance

The Buffalo Bills got back to winning on Thursday night, as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-18, to move to 5-3 on the season.

Josh Allen was highly efficient in this game, finishing 31 of 40 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception to bounce back after the Bills fell to the New England Patriots on the road Sunday.

Allen found six different receivers to keep Tampa Bay’s defense guessing where he was going to throw the ball. A prime example of that was Khalil Shakir leading the Bills with 92 receiving yards on six catches, including a big 30-yard gain for Buffalo.

Allen also used Gabe Davis a lot in this one, looking to the offensive captain 12 times and seeing him catch nine for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Of course, Stefon Diggs got his fair share of targets, too, catching nine of his 12 for 70 yards. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid also found the end zone for the first time of his career, finishing the game with 65 yards as well.

It was Allen finding the end zone first between these two teams, as he scrambled up the middle for a 13-yard score, making it a 10-0 game. The Buccaneers would respond and kick a field goal to cut the lead to seven, but on the ensuing drive, they got some momentum there way with a huge tipped pass that led to an interception.

Baker Mayfield took advantage of the great field position, eventually finding veteran receiver Chris Godwin for a short, three-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up.

This has been the way Bills games have gone the past several weeks, where a turnover creates momentum for their opponent. But, using the Highmark Stadium home crowd, Allen immediately responded with a touchdown drive himself.

Nine plays and 75 yards later is when Kincaid found the colored paint, and it was all Bills from there.

In the second half, Allen and the offense extended their lead to two touchdowns when Davis ran a crossing route through the back of the end zone and no one was there to cover him when Allen lofted it to his man.

At this point, the Buccaneers' offense was stalling, though the defense was barely keeping them in it with some keep third down stops. Then, after killing 7:21 of clock in the fourth quarter, Mayfield somehow found Mike Evans, who had been silent all game with just one catch to this point, for a 24-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion cut the lead to six.

The Bills had to punt away, giving the Bucs a chance to see a miracle happen at the end of the game. Mayfield tested the football gods with a Hail Mary on the final play of the game, and the ball miraculously hit the turf in the end zone without anyone touching it.

Godwin quite possibly could've caught it if he looked up in time, but nonetheless, the Bills walked away with the victory.

For the Bucs, Mayfield was 25 of 42 for 237 yards with two touchdowns. Running back Rachaad White was also his top receiver, hauling in seven passes for 70 yards, while rushing for only 39 on nine carries.

The Bills will use their 10-day rest to get ready for a road trip to Cincinnati on Nov. 5 to face the Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Bucs, who have lost three straight games now, will look to get back on the winning side of things in Week 9 against the Houston Texans on the road.