Antonio Brown says Tom Brady introduced him to Tony Robbins ahead of Bucs signing

Tom Brady is taking his role as supervisor very seriously and, according to Antonio Brown, he’s even helped link his new teammate up with self-help guru Tony Robbins.

Brown had nothing but praise for Brady following his first team practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. In addition to allowing him to live with him for part of the season, Brown said Brady introduced him to Robbins.

“Tom hooked me up with him a couple of months ago [and] he’s been a great asset for me,” Brown said of the motivational speaker. “We’re working on myself within, unlocking some positive stuff in my spirit and just being a better person. [I’ve spent] a lot of time sitting with him, developing some positive things within, changing my outlook on a couple of things, battling and getting away from anger and just being able to stay positive and see the positive of things – not let my emotion or frustration ruin my outlook on what’s in front of me”

Brown has had a number of personal issues both on and off the field, resulting in his last NFL game in September 2019.

He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before a fallout with the organization and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led him to join the then-Oakland Raiders. But he did not play any regular-season games for the Raiders and was released following a turbulent offseason.

Brown was then picked up by the New England Patriots but played only one game with Brady before he was released after 11 days in the wake of sexual assault and rape allegations. He was also arrested earlier this year for assaulting a truck driver in Florida.

“I really thank Tony Robbins and TB12 for hooking me up with great people that can align me with my purpose and help me see the light in regard to my future,” Brown continued.

Bruce Arians reportedly won’t put up with any of Brown’s old ways.

The coach has made it known that Brown is on a "short leash" when it comes to off-the-field issues, according to multiple reports.